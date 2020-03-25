 

No entry into Thailand as country steps up coronavirus measures

2020-03-25 17:55

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thailand barred entry into the kingdom late on Wednesday, enacting sweeping emergency powers in a bid to stem the local spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The measures, which stopped short of a full lockdown after days of vacillation by the government, are a hammer blow to the country's vital tourism sector.

Tens of thousands of travellers remain in the kingdom, facing uncertainty with airlines in chaos and restrictions on return to their countries.

Bangkok, a city of 10 million, was hushed Wednesday as shops and restaurants shuttered, and Buddhist monks seated a meter apart led an anti-virus prayer session televised nationwide.

But social media showed thousands of foreigners jammed in chaotic lines at the capital's immigration office to file for visa extensions.

Close all gates

The Royal Gazette announced Wednesday night that authorities would "close all checkpoints and gates" for its land borders, while entry by air and ship will also be halted.

Diplomats and returning Thais who have health certificates will still be allowed to return.

All gatherings are also outlawed, and authorities have asked vulnerable people - like the elderly - stay home.

But festive ceremonies, like weddings or family activities, may continue under rules issued by the government.

Authorities also banned "reports of untrue news which could lead to fear", under penalty of up to two years in prison.

The state of emergency will continue until April 30.

Thailand currently has 934 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including four deaths.


Read more on:    thailand  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A basket through the window: Turkey delivers essentials to elderly amid coronavirus

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Security cluster to provide more clarity on lockdown measures
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:13 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Langa 18:06 PM
Road name: N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players win almost R120k jackpot 2020-03-24 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 