 

No nuclear talks if US 'hostile military moves' continue - North Korea

2019-08-22 17:51
The test-firing of a new weapon, presumed to be a short-range ballistic missile, at an undisclosed location. (KCNA via KNS, AFP)

The test-firing of a new weapon, presumed to be a short-range ballistic missile, at an undisclosed location. (KCNA via KNS, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

North Korea said on Thursday it has "no interest" in dialogue unless Washington stops "escalating hostile military moves", as a senior US envoy visited Seoul with an eye on reviving nuclear talks with Pyongyang.

Talks between Pyongyang and Washington have stalled since a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February collapsed without an agreement.

The pair met again in June in the Demilitarised Zone and agreed to restart working-level dialogue, but those talks have yet to begin.

Meanwhile, North Korea has carried out several short-range missile tests in recent weeks in protest against annual US-South Korea joint military drills that it sees as a rehearsal for invasion.

Stephen Biegun, the US special envoy for North Korea who leads the working-level talks, arrived in Seoul on Wednesday for a three-day trip, and said Washington was "prepared to engage" as soon as it hears from Pyongyang.

But a spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry dashed hopes for renewed dialogue on Thursday, attacking a recent mid-range cruise missile test by the US and plans to deploy F-35 fighter jets in the region as "dangerous" moves that can "trigger a new cold war".

"This compels us to weigh a realistic way of turning our attention more to strengthening the physical deterrence," he said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

"We remain unchanged in our position to resolve all issues in a peaceful manner through dialogue and negotiation," he added.

"However, dialogue accompanied by military threats is of no interest to us."

In Seoul, South Korean deputy national security adviser Kim Hyun-chong remained upbeat about the possibility of talks saying the US and North Korea are expected to reopen negotiations soon.

"My impression was that North Korea and the United States would carry out dialogue soon, and it would go well," Kim told reporters after the one-hour meeting, without elaborating.

Washington stations nearly 30 000 troops in the South to defend it from its neighbour.

Earlier this month, Trump wrote on social media that Kim had sent him a letter - hand-delivered to him - in which he expressed hope that talks would resume "as soon as the joint US/South Korea joint exercise are over".

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  north korea
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | 'I am the chosen one' - Trump

2019-08-22 16:44

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No Daily Lotto jackpot winners again 2019-08-21 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 