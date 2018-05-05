 

North Korea syncs clocks with South in show of reconciliation

2018-05-05 14:15
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in hug during a signing ceremony near the end of their historic summit at the truce village of Panmunjom. (Korea Summit Press Pool, AFP)

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in hug during a signing ceremony near the end of their historic summit at the truce village of Panmunjom. (Korea Summit Press Pool, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

North Korea says clocks in the country will be set forward by 30 minutes to realign with time in South Korea, a move described as "the first practical step" for national reconciliation and unity on the peninsula.

The decision to adjust the time zone was approved by the North's Supreme People's Assembly, the state controlled KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un proposed the measure at a landmark meeting last week with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that was held at the Peace House venue on their shared border. "I feel sad to see that there are two clocks hung on the wall in the Peace House, one for Seoul time and the other for Pyongyang time," Kim reportedly said at the talks, speaking of a "painful wrench".

The Koreas used the same time zone for decades before the North in 2015 created its own "Pyongyang Time" by setting its clocks 30 minutes behind South Korea and Japan.

It said at the time that it did so to root out the legacy of Tokyo's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, when clocks in Korea were changed to be the same as in Japan.

North Korea is now once again nine hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), placing it in the same time zone as South Korea and Japan.

Al Jazeera's Kathy Novak, reporting from the South's capital, Seoul, said that "many people here are feeling a renewed hope about this country's relationship with North Korea".

"South Korea welcomed the move, saying it represents a decision to remove the obstacles in the path to inter-Korean and US-North Korean exchanges and cooperation that are to come," added Novak.

The thaw between the two nations, which are technically still at war despite the 1953 Korean War Armistice, comes after a tense 2017, in which multiple missile tests by North Korea prompted an international outcry and an exchange of insults between Kim and US President Donald Trump.

Trump said on Friday that a date and place have been set for his planned meeting with Kim. He promised to reveal the details of the summit shortly.

At the same meeting last week, Kim also vowed to begin shutting down North Korea's nuclear test site in Punggye-ri this month.

Read more on:    south korea  |  north korea

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 000 French police on streets for anti-Macron protest

2018-05-05 13:16

Inside News24

 
/News
Filmmaker says panga-wielding man threatened to cut his face in two
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 14:19 PM
Road name: Super Rugby

Bellville 11:51 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, May 4 2018-05-04 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 