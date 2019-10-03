North Korea tests submarine-launched missiles | US feels the heat: WATCH the top world news videos for today

North Korea says test was submarine missile

North Korea said on Thursday it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile from the sea, ahead of fresh nuclear talks with the US.

US sizzles in rare autumn heat wave

A freakish heat wave is making early autumn feel like the dog days of summer in much of the southern and eastern United States, with temperatures close to 37°C.

Protest in Mexico turns violent

Protest turns violent as Mexicans march to remember the day 51 years ago when army troops massacred hundreds of people at a peaceful protest in the Plaza of Three Cultures, in central Mexico City's Tlatelolco neighbourhood.

Ex-cop Guyger sentenced to 10 years in prison

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced by a Texas jury to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after finding her guilty of murder for walking into a neighbour's apartment thinking it was her own and shooting him as he ate ice cream.

Juncker: Latest UK border plan is 'problematic'

Boris Johnson has urged Jean-Claude Juncker to reach a deal on Brexit, saying: "Our predecessors have tackled harder problems: We can surely solve this one."

