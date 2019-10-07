North Korea, US nuclear talks break down | Pope urges acceptance of Church changes: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Nuclear talks between US and North Korea break down

The US State Department has indicated it will undertake more talks with Pyongyang, but North Korea has expressed doubt over the discussions.

Pope urges conservatives to be open to changes in Church

Pope Francis appealed to conservatives on Sunday not to be bound by the status quo as he opened an assembly of bishops to discuss the future of the Roman Catholic Church in the Amazon, including the possibility of introducing married priests.

War in Afghanistan comes home for pregnant widow

A young woman is preparing for the birth of a daughter that will bear the name of her father, an Army sergeant killed this past June in Afghanistan.

Ex-US president Jimmy Carter has black eye, stitches

Former US president Jimmy Carter had a black eye and 14 stitches after falling on Sunday at his Georgia home, but made it to an evening concert in Tennessee to rally volunteers ahead of a home building project for Habitat for Humanity.

Hot air balloons finally rise at New Mexico fiesta

Hot air balloons at the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta took flight on day two of the nine-day long event. There was no official balloon launch on Saturday - opening day - because of heavy fog.

