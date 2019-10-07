 

North Korea, US nuclear talks break down | Pope urges acceptance of Church changes: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-10-07 07:31

Nuclear talks between US and North Korea break down

The US State Department has indicated it will undertake more talks with Pyongyang, but North Korea has expressed doubt over the discussions.

Pope urges conservatives to be open to changes in Church

Pope Francis appealed to conservatives on Sunday not to be bound by the status quo as he opened an assembly of bishops to discuss the future of the Roman Catholic Church in the Amazon, including the possibility of introducing married priests.

War in Afghanistan comes home for pregnant widow

A young woman is preparing for the birth of a daughter that will bear the name of her father, an Army sergeant killed this past June in Afghanistan.

Ex-US president Jimmy Carter has black eye, stitches

Former US president Jimmy Carter had a black eye and 14 stitches after falling on Sunday at his Georgia home, but made it to an evening concert in Tennessee to rally volunteers ahead of a home building project for Habitat for Humanity.

Hot air balloons finally rise at New Mexico fiesta

Hot air balloons at the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta took flight on day two of the nine-day long event. There was no official balloon launch on Saturday - opening day - because of heavy fog.

Read more on:    us  |  mexico  |  nuclear
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Hong Kong lashed by fresh violence as thousands defy mask ban

2019-10-07 06:06

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
3 winners split Daily Lotto loot 2019-10-06 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 