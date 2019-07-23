 

North Korean leader inspects new submarine as talks with US stall

2019-07-23 11:19
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (KSNA via KNS, AFP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (KSNA via KNS, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a new submarine, paying special attention to its combat weapons systems, a week after the nuclear-armed state warned looming military drills in the South could derail nuclear talks with Washington.

The submarine will be deployed to the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, the North's official KCNA news agency said, without disclosing its specifications or the location of the inspection.

"The Supreme Leader learned in detail about its operational and tactical data and combat weapon systems," KCNA said.

READ | North Korea tells South to stop mediating between North, US

The inspection comes a week after Pyongyang warned next month's US-South Korea military drills "will affect" proposed working-level nuclear talks with Washington that Kim and US President Donald Trump agreed to pursue during an impromptu meeting in the Demilitarised Zone that divides the two Koreas on June 30.

But no meetings between the two sides have taken place since then.

Annual drills

There are close to 30 000 US troops stationed in South Korea and their annual drills with tens of thousands of South Korean soldiers have always infuriated the North - with Pyongyang slamming the manoeuvres as rehearsals for invasion.

The North in the past week condemned the upcoming military exercise as "blatant pressure" on Pyongyang and a "violation of the spirit" of the joint statement Trump and Kim signed at their historic meet in Singapore last year.

The criticisms came despite the drills being scaled down to facilitate dialogue with the North.

Trump meanwhile said Monday there was "very positive correspondence with North Korea".

"Again there's no nuclear testing, there's no missile testing, there's no nothing," he said.

Washington has previously insisted on North Korea's complete denuclearisation as a condition for lifting punishing US sanctions.

Failure to reach an agreement over sanctions relief and what the North was willing to give in return led to the collapse of the leaders' second summit, which was held in February in Hanoi.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    kim jong un  |  north korea  |  nuclear
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Who blinks first? Boris Johnson's risky Brexit bet

2019-07-23 10:27

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Happy Monday for four Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-07-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 