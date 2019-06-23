 

North Korean leader receives 'excellent' letter from Trump, reports KCNA

2019-06-23 13:28

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter of "excellent content" from US President Donald Trump, the country's state media said on Sunday, amid a nuclear deadlock between Pyongyang and Washington.

Talks have been stalled since the collapse of a second summit between the two leaders in February after they failed to agree on what the North would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

The two sides have blamed each other for the breakdown but both have expressed a willingness to meet again, with Trump saying earlier this month that he had received a "beautiful letter" from Kim.

On Sunday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Trump had written to Kim, who "said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content".

"Appreciating the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of President Trump, Kim Jong Un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," KCNA said.

The report gave no further detail about the content of the letter or when it was sent and received.

The front page of North Korea's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper carried a photo of Kim holding Trump's letter as he read it in his office.

The White House declined to confirm whether Trump had sent a letter to the North Korean leader.

But South Korea's presidential Blue House said it was aware of the correspondence through its communication with Washington, and described the exchange as "positive".

The KCNA report came just two days after Kim hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping, who wrapped up a highly symbolic visit to nuclear-armed North Korea on Friday.

