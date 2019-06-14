 

Norwegian tanker Front Altair still afloat after reported attack: owner

2019-06-14 05:29
A Norwegian oil tanker is still afloat after it was attacked, said the vessel's owners. (Picture: AP)

A Norwegian oil tanker is still afloat after it was attacked, said the vessel's owners. (Picture: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Norwegian tanker Front Altair was still afloat after a reported attack in the Gulf of Oman Thursday, the chief executive of the company that owns the vessel told AFP, denying reports it had sunk.

"I can confirm that the vessel has NOT sunk," Frontline chief executive Robert Hvide Macleod wrote in a text message to AFP.

The 23 people who were on board were "all safe", he added.

Iran's official news agency IRNA had previously reported that the Front Altair had sunk.

The 111 000-tonne oil tanker, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, was "attacked" on Thursday morning in the Gulf of Oman, with three explosions but no injuries reported on board, the Norwegian Maritime Authority said.

Frontline provided no other details. According to the Norwegian Maritime Authority, the ship's crew had boarded a passing vessel.

Norwegian authorities called on its ships in the region to exercise extra caution in the region, and "to stay well clear of Iranian waters until further notice".

Read more on:    norway
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man who killed three Muslims gets life in prison

2019-06-13 22:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two-way split, each pocket more than R200 000 2019-06-13 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 