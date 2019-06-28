 

Notorious French 'doctor' who killed family released to abbey

2019-06-28 20:49
French citizen Jean-Claude Romand. (Philippe Desmazes, AFP)

French citizen Jean-Claude Romand. (Philippe Desmazes, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Frenchman who killed his parents, wife and children after pretending to be a successful doctor for two decades in a case that inspired a book and films was released on Friday after 26 years in jail and immediately moved into a monastery.

Jean-Claude Romand, 65, left the Saint-Maur prison near Bourges in central France and entered the nearby Benedictine monastery in Fontgombault where he is now expected to live.

"He was released last night," lawyer Jean-Louis Abad said on Friday.

A source close to the case, who asked not to be named, confirmed he had headed straight to the Fontgombault Abbey.

Romand's future place of residence has to be approved by the judiciary and it was not immediately clear what role he would play in the monastery.

One of France's most notorious killers, Romand murdered his parents, wife and two children in 1993 as they were about to learn about his double life.

He had spent nearly 20 years pretending he was a successful doctor and researcher working for the Geneva-based World Health Organisation.

An appeals court granted Romand parole on April 25. He will be under electronic surveillance for two years.

The appeals court also barred him from contacting the civil parties involved in the case, and from talking to the media about his crimes.

Films and a book

His case has been the subject of fascination in France, notably inspiring the book "L'adversaire" (The Adversary) by Emmanuel Carrere which was made into a 2002 film starring prominent French actor Daniel Auteuil.

It also provided the storyline for the 2001 film "L'emploi du temps" by French director Laurent Cantet, which was very well received.

Romand hid his failure to qualify as a doctor from his family and instead claimed to be a high-ranking WHO researcher.

Threatened with exposure as creditors closed in, Romand, then aged 38, carried out the killings on January 9, 1993.

He murdered his wife with a rolling pin and then shot dead his 7-year-old daughter and five-year-old son before killing his parents.

He then went home and took barbiturates, setting his house on fire. But he was found alive, though unconscious, by the fire brigade.

'Knew he was coming'

The abbey where Romand is due to establish his new life has its own notoriety.

It was this imposing building that housed for part of the 1970s the former leader of the pro-Nazi Lyon militia, Paul Touvier, a devout Catholic.

After the war, Touvier spent 45 years in hiding under the protection of Catholic monks around France, including at Fontgombault, before being arrested in 1989 at a chapel in Nice.

Touvier was eventually jailed for life in April 1994 on charges of crimes against humanity. He died in 1996.

In the usually quiet village of Fontgombault, locals said they were relaxed about the arrival of the famous convict.

"Everyone knew for a long time that Jean-Claude Romand was due to come! It was just the monks and the mayor who pretended not to know," said a shopkeeper called Keren.

"This will not change our lives and the monks look after themselves," she added.

Christophe, in his 50s, added: "He will have an electronic bracelet. He is certainly no longer dangerous. At least it will clear some space in the prisons. It's easy for us to say but for the family, it must be tough."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    france
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Indian women's heads shaved for 'resisting' rape

2019-06-28 19:39

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double delight in tonight's draw! 2019-06-27 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 