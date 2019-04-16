 

Notre Dame heartbreak: Inside the catastrophic cathedral fire

2019-04-16 18:50
Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris. (Thibault Camus, AP)

Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris. (Thibault Camus, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The catastrophic fire at Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral has grabbed the attention of people the world over as a nation mourns the devastation of its cultural and historic epicentre.

Here is a wrap of some of our most popular content about the blaze that ravaged the 800-year-old church:

What has been saved and lost in the Notre Dame fire

Over and above its religious and historical significance, the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France, is also home to centuries-old artworks. First responders scrambled to save as many of them as possible when the fire engulfed the building and though many of the important pieces were removed in time, others were destroyed.

Luxury billionaires pledge $339m to restore Notre Dame

France’s luxury-goods tycoons pledged about $339m to help in the reconstruction of Notre-Dame cathedral after the Paris landmark was ravaged by fire, answering a call from President Emmanuel Macron for a fund-raising campaign.

French mourn Notre Dame, might take decades to rebuild cathedral

French citizens joined global leaders to rally behind Emmanuel Macron in the aftermath of NotreDame Cathedral fire, giving the French President an opportunity to quell the political volatility that’s embroiled his government.

As Notre-Dame burned, alt-right figures launched a campaign on social media falsely blaming Muslims for the blaze

As flames ravaged the iconic NotreDame Cathedral in Paris, far-right activists launched a disinformation campaign.

YouTube flags Notre Dame cathedral fire as 9/11 conspiracy

YouTube’s software mistakenly labeled the plumes of smoke in Paris as footage from 2001, triggering the panel below the video about the September 11 terrorist attacks.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Dog rescued while swimming more than 220km off Thailand

2019-04-16 18:15

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
6 people share Daily Lotto jackpot 11 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 