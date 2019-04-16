Notre Dame heartbreak: Inside the catastrophic cathedral fire

Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris. (Thibault Camus, AP)

The catastrophic fire at Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral has grabbed the attention of people the world over as a nation mourns the devastation of its cultural and historic epicentre.

Here is a wrap of some of our most popular content about the blaze that ravaged the 800-year-old church:

What has been saved and lost in the Notre Dame fire

Over and above its religious and historical significance, the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France, is also home to centuries-old artworks. First responders scrambled to save as many of them as possible when the fire engulfed the building and though many of the important pieces were removed in time, others were destroyed.



Luxury billionaires pledge $339m to restore Notre Dame

France’s luxury-goods tycoons pledged about $339m to help in the reconstruction of Notre-Dame cathedral after the Paris landmark was ravaged by fire, answering a call from President Emmanuel Macron for a fund-raising campaign.

French mourn Notre Dame, might take decades to rebuild cathedral

French citizens joined global leaders to rally behind Emmanuel Macron in the aftermath of NotreDame Cathedral fire, giving the French President an opportunity to quell the political volatility that’s embroiled his government.

As Notre-Dame burned, alt-right figures launched a campaign on social media falsely blaming Muslims for the blaze

As flames ravaged the iconic NotreDame Cathedral in Paris, far-right activists launched a disinformation campaign.

YouTube flags Notre Dame cathedral fire as 9/11 conspiracy

YouTube’s software mistakenly labeled the plumes of smoke in Paris as footage from 2001, triggering the panel below the video about the September 11 terrorist attacks.