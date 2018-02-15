 

'Numerous fatalities' in Florida school shooting, suspect in custody

2018-02-15 00:55
(iStock)

Parklan -US authorities said on Wednesday they had arrested a suspect who is believed to have opened fire at a high school in Florida - an incident that one official said had caused "numerous fatalities".

"Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active," the Broward County sheriff's department said on Twitter, adding that so far, 14 "victims" had been identified and were being taken to local hospitals.

The shooting took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a city in the southern part of the state between Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale.

The superintendent of the county's school district, Robert Runcie, told CNN he believed there were "numerous fatalities."

"Just a horrible day for us," Runcie said, adding that the incident appeared to be over.

The FBI said it was assisting local law enforcement with the investigation.

