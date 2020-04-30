NYC funeral decision | 99-year-old honoured: WATCH the top world news videos for today

NYC Mayor defends decision to break up Jewish Orthodox funeral

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday defended his decision to break up a massive Brooklyn funeral for an Orthodox Jewish rabbi amid a coronavirus lockdown as "tough love," but that he regretted any offense he may have caused.

Centenarian Captain Tom appointed as honorary colonel

Captain Tom Moore has been appointed as an honorary colonel to mark his 100th birthday. The inspirational war veteran, who has raised more than £29 million for NHS Charities Together by walking laps of his garden, has become the honorary colonel.

Charles praise Covid-19 work of a humanitarian charity

The Prince of Wales has said Covid-19 "threatens to run riot and wreak utter havoc" in vulnerable populations across the globe.

Bangkok night curfew leaves city highways deserted

Bangkok’s streets are left eerily empty as the city’s nightly curfew - from 22:00 to 02:00 - takes effect. Thailand's capital is normally jam-packed with traffic stuck in long tailbacks.

In virus lockdown, Russians take to the bottle

Stuck in cramped flats and struggling with fears of coronavirus and its economic impact, Russians are turning to alcohol again after a trend for more moderate drinking in recent years.

