NYPD fires chokehold officer | Brexit pledge: WATCH the top world news videos for today

NYPD fires officer for 2014 death of Eric Garner

After five years of investigations and protests, the New York City Police Department on Monday fired an officer involved in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Johnson to EU: Let's replace Irish backstop with alternative Brexit pledge

Boris Johnson launched his attempt to reopen Brexit negotiations, writing to Donald Tusk seeking the removal of the Irish backstop.

Trudeau sidesteps question about airlifting citizens out of Hong Kong

In 2006 and in 2011, the Canadian government airlifted citizens out of Lebanon and Libya when violent conflict erupted.

California Government signs law to limit shootings by police

California is changing its standards for when police can kill under a law signed on Monday by Governor Gavin Newsom, as it tries to deter police shootings of young minority men that have roiled the nation.

Dump truck smashes into Seattle sandwich shop

A dump truck crashed into vehicles and a Subway restaurant on Monday morning in Seattle's historic Pioneer Square district, injuring five people.

