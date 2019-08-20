 

NYPD fires chokehold officer | Brexit pledge: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-08-20 07:16

NYPD fires officer for 2014 death of Eric Garner

After five years of investigations and protests, the New York City Police Department on Monday fired an officer involved in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Johnson to EU: Let's replace Irish backstop with alternative Brexit pledge

Boris Johnson launched his attempt to reopen Brexit negotiations, writing to Donald Tusk seeking the removal of the Irish backstop.

Trudeau sidesteps question about airlifting citizens out of Hong Kong

In 2006 and in 2011, the Canadian government airlifted citizens out of Lebanon and Libya when violent conflict erupted.

California Government signs law to limit shootings by police

California is changing its standards for when police can kill under a law signed on Monday by Governor Gavin Newsom, as it tries to deter police shootings of young minority men that have roiled the nation.

Dump truck smashes into Seattle sandwich shop

A dump truck crashed into vehicles and a Subway restaurant on Monday morning in Seattle's historic Pioneer Square district, injuring five people.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  uk
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ex-Malaysia Airlines workers still struggling to make ends meet

2019-08-20 05:33

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-08-20 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 