 

Obama basketball jersey sells for $120 000

2019-08-20 13:06
A Punahou High School basketball jersey worn by former student Barack Obama during his senior year as part of the 1979 Hawaii State Champion boys' varsity basketball team. (Heritage Auctions, HO, AFP)

A Punahou High School basketball jersey worn by former student Barack Obama during his senior year as part of the 1979 Hawaii State Champion boys' varsity basketball team. (Heritage Auctions, HO, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A basketball jersey once owned by former US president Barack Obama sold Monday for $120 000, according to the Dallas auction house that sold it.

The number 23 jersey belonged to 18-year-old Obama while he was a senior at Punahou high school in Hawaii, where he lived at the time, according to Heritage Auctions.

The jersey was valued at $100 000 before it was sold.

Obama is a known basketball fan and was often seen playing during his tenure at the White House, with presidential staffers, celebrities or other guests.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    barack obama  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS | Radovan Krejcir's former mansion near Prague ravaged in blaze

2019-08-20 11:24

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-08-20 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 