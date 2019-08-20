Obama basketball jersey sells for $120 000

A Punahou High School basketball jersey worn by former student Barack Obama during his senior year as part of the 1979 Hawaii State Champion boys' varsity basketball team. (Heritage Auctions, HO, AFP)

A basketball jersey once owned by former US president Barack Obama sold Monday for $120 000, according to the Dallas auction house that sold it.

The number 23 jersey belonged to 18-year-old Obama while he was a senior at Punahou high school in Hawaii, where he lived at the time, according to Heritage Auctions.

The jersey was valued at $100 000 before it was sold.

Obama is a known basketball fan and was often seen playing during his tenure at the White House, with presidential staffers, celebrities or other guests.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter