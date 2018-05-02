 

Man robs same bank day after release from prison

2018-05-02
Authorities say a man sent to state prison for bank robbery has robbed the same Cleveland bank branch the day after his release.

Federal prosecutors in Cleveland say 40-year-old Markiko Sonnie Lewis was indicted on Tuesday on a single count of bank robbery for robbing a Cleveland Key Bank branch April 12. Prosecutors say he took just over $1000.

Lewis, of Maple Heights, was sentenced to 30 months in prison in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court in April 2016, including time already served, after pleading guilty to robbing the same bank branch in November 2015.

He was released April 11.

Court records indicate Lewis hasn't been assigned an attorney.

