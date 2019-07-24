Omar ethics questioned | Pakistan, US reset: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Congresswomen, dressed in white in tribute to the women's suffrage movement, pose for a photo as they arrive for the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (SAUL LOEB / AFP)

GOP Minnesota lawmaker wants ethics probe of Omar

A Republican Minnesota lawmaker wants the US House to open ethics investigations into Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar for a range of alleged offenses.

PM Khan: Time to reset relationship with the US

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says: "It's time to have a different sort of relationship with the US - a reset - a relationship based on mutual respect, trust."

Do Americans recognise UK's new prime minister?

Boris Johnson is the UK's new prime minister. He reminds some Americans of a certain US politician.

Body of man missing 10 years found in vacant store

Authorities say the remains of a western Iowa man who was reported missing in 2009 were found inside a closed supermarket earlier this year. Police say the man fell and got wedged between a storage cooler and a wall.

Esper sworn in as new secretary of defence

Mark Esper has been sworn in as the next US defence secretary, ending the longest period in Pentagon history that it has gone without a confirmed leader.

