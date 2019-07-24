 

Omar ethics questioned | Pakistan, US reset: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-07-24 05:48
Congresswomen, dressed in white in tribute to the women's suffrage movement, pose for a photo as they arrive for the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Congresswomen, dressed in white in tribute to the women's suffrage movement, pose for a photo as they arrive for the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

GOP Minnesota lawmaker wants ethics probe of Omar

A Republican Minnesota lawmaker wants the US House to open ethics investigations into Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar for a range of alleged offenses.

PM Khan: Time to reset relationship with the US

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says: "It's time to have a different sort of relationship with the US - a reset - a relationship based on mutual respect, trust."

Do Americans recognise UK's new prime minister?

Boris Johnson is the UK's new prime minister. He reminds some Americans of a certain US politician.

Body of man missing 10 years found in vacant store

Authorities say the remains of a western Iowa man who was reported missing in 2009 were found inside a closed supermarket earlier this year. Police say the man fell and got wedged between a storage cooler and a wall.

Esper sworn in as new secretary of defence

Mark Esper has been sworn in as the next US defence secretary, ending the longest period in Pentagon history that it has gone without a confirmed leader.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pakistan  |  us  |  uk
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Australia to bar return of citizens who fought for Islamic State

2019-07-24 05:17

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R400k goes to one player 2019-07-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 