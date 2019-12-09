 

One dead in New Zealand volcano eruption, more fatalities likely

2019-12-09 09:11

New Zealand police said at least one person was killed and more fatalities were likely, after an island volcano popular with tourists erupted on Monday, leaving dozens stranded.

"I can confirm there is one fatality" said deputy commissioner John Tims. "There is a number still remaining on the island who are currently unaccounted for," he added, "at this stage, it is too dangerous for police and rescue services to go to the island."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed some of those caught up in the disaster were foreigners. "We know that there were a number of tourists on or around the island at the time, both New Zealanders and visitors from overseas."

