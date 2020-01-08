 

One dead, three seriously wounded in Canada shooting

2020-01-08 22:04
A shooter killed one person and seriously wounded three others on Wednesday morning on a residential street near Canada's parliament before fleeing, local police said.

Police were called to the scene, about 10 blocks from the legislature in the capital, Ottawa, after reports of multiple gun shots around 07:30.

"At this time, three people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries and one person has been confirmed deceased," Ottawa Police said in a statement.

A 15-year-old boy was among the wounded, local television reported.

The incident could have been a targeted killing, a police spokesperson told a press briefing, without elaborating.

