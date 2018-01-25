 

Oprah Winfrey on presidential bid: 'I don't have the DNA for it'

2018-01-25 18:44
Oprah Winfrey. (AP File)

Oprah Winfrey. (AP File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - Chat show icon Oprah Winfrey has brushed off speculation she might run for US president in 2020, saying in an interview published on Thursday she lacks "the DNA for it".

When Winfrey delivered a rousing speech at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month it rekindled longstanding speculation over the billionaire's political ambitions - and a possible run for the Oval Office.

Some Democrats - still reeling from Hillary Clinton's shock loss to Donald Trump have embraced the idea of having their own celebrity candidate the next time around.

READ: Oprah speech has Democrats buzzing about possible 2020 run

But in an interview with InStyle, carried out three weeks before the Globes and published in the fashion magazine's March issue, the 63-year-old downplayed the idea of a presidential run, saying: "That's not for me."

"I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not," said the self-made entertainment tycoon.

'I don't have the DNA for it'

"And so it's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it," she added.

It was unclear whether the enthusiastic response to her Globes speech - after which anonymous friends of the chat show queen were reported as saying she was "actively thinking" about a 2020 run - may have brought a change of heart.

Winfrey went on in the interview to voice optimism about the current US political climate.

"I think what's exciting is this moment in our political history, in our social engagement," she said.

Trump 'likes' Oprah, but doubts she'll run for US president

Donald Trump said Tuesday he liked actress and talk show host Oprah Winfrey, but speculated that she probably would not run against him in the 2020 presidential election.

"It's really opened a lot of people to the fact that they have a voice, and it's gotten people involved in ways that they never would've been before."

Winfrey, the first black woman to own a television network, also reflected on the wave of sexual misconduct allegations gripping the worlds of entertainment, media and politics - the core of her Globes speech, in which she heralded a "new day" following the watershed.

"It has seared into the consciousness a level of awareness that was not there before," she told InStyle.

"That's the most important thing to me. When Reese Witherspoon can tell her story at the same time as a farm worker in Iowa or a factory worker in Alabama ... You can see you're not alone."


Read more on:    oprah winfrey  |  donald trump  |  hillary clinton  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Massive increase in official Kabul hotel attack death toll

2018-01-25 17:44

Inside News24

 
/News
'Dr Masekela was a visionary' - Trustee at Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 24 2018-01-24 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 