Outrage as outgoing Sri Lankan president pardons death-row killer of Swedish teen

Sri
Lanka's president has pardoned a death-row prisoner who murdered a Swedish
teenager, just a week before he leaves office, officials said on Sunday, in a
move that sparked national outrage.
Convicted killer Jude Jayamaha,
from a wealthy, high-profile family, walked out of Welikada prison on Saturday
following the highly unusual amnesty granted by President Maithripala Sirisena.
Sirisena, who is stepping down
after Saturday's presidential election at which he is not a candidate,
announced last month he was considering a request to grant Jayamaha a pardon.
Victim Yvonne Jonsson, who was
holidaying in Sri Lanka, was beaten to death at a high-rise apartment in
Colombo in 2005 after she and Jayamaha had an argument.
The court had been told her skull
was fractured into 64 pieces.
Jayamaha was initially sentenced
to 12 years in prison. He appealed to a higher court, which rejected his plea
and instead sentenced him to death, which was reaffirmed by the Supreme Court
in 2014.
'No remorse for what he has done'
Jonsson's sister Caroline wrote
in a Facebook post about her concerns over Jayamaha's pardon, before the
amnesty announcement.
"He
showed and continues to show absolutely no remorse for what he has done,"
she wrote.
"We've worked hard to
rebuild our lives and here we are, going into 15 years, still fighting for
justice. Unfortunately, we now have to prepare ourselves for the worst possible
outcome, the pardon of my sister's murderer."
Many Sri Lankans took to social
media to condemn Sirisena.
"Monstrous act by a failed
president," said a Twitter user identified as Thass.
"This news makes me
sick," added Shamila Cooray.
Others speculated Sirisena may
have pardoned Jayamaha to test the water ahead of possibly pardoning another
high-profile death-row inmate whose family owns radio and television stations
that support him.
Sirisena failed to secure support
from his own party to contest the November 16 election and must leave soon
after results are declared, a day or two after the polls.