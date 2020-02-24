 

Outrage over burning of effigy of gay parents at Croatia carnival

2020-02-24 22:51
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A carnival in Croatia drew outrage on Monday after participants burned an effigy of a gay couple and child, weeks after a court granted same-sex couples the right to foster children.

Huge dolls depicting two men kissing and holding a small doll resembling a child were set ablaze in front of a crowd of several hundred people during a carnival in the southern town of Imotski on Sunday.

It came just two weeks after Croatia's top court said that same-sex couples should be able to foster children, an issue that has provoked heated debate in the staunchly Catholic country.

On Monday Rainbow Families, an association of same-sex parents, said they would file a legal complaint over the event, calling it a "public incitement to hatred and violence".

"Horrifying scenes from Imotski cannot be in any way justified by carnival tradition," said the group's leader Daniel Martinovic.

President Zoran Milanovic slammed the burning in a Facebook post as a "sad, inhumane and completely unacceptable act under the disguise of carnival festivities."

He called for a public apology and a urged a probe of the event.

Carnival organisers in the small town, however, defended the incident as honouring traditional values.

"We remain conservative, stick to tradition. A child should be given to a mother," one of the carnival's organisers, Milivoj Djuka, told local media.

The burning was not the first of its kind in the conservative country.

In 2018, gay and parents rights groups filed a complaint over the public burning of Croatia's first children's book about same-sex families, which also took place at a carnival.

Prosecutors rejected the complaint, arguing it was a "folk custom (at) a frivolous occasion".

While the Catholic Church plays an influential role in Croatia, the EU member state has seen a gradual liberalisation of gay rights in recent years.

Gay marriage is not legal but same-sex couples have been able to register as "life partners" since 2014, a status that carries the same rights as heterosexual married couples except when it comes to adoption.

Yet there is still active resistance and protests organised by religious groups on a range of issues from same-sex foster care to abortion rights

Read more on:    croatia  |  gay rights
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Iran is closing schools and spraying subways with disinfectant as coronavirus deaths spike

2020-02-24 21:41

Inside News24

 
/News
MUST SEE | Fast and furious: Soccer players run for cover as BMW speeds onto field
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:10 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto jackpot split two-ways 2020-02-24 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 