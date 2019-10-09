 

Outrage over 'sickening' burger ad where woman is punched in the face

2019-10-09 14:35
An ad published on Facebook aimed to publicise the Belgian hamburger brand, Bicky Burger, and depicting a man in a suit swinging his fist to violently hit a buxom blonde woman carrying a fast-food container as he exclaims: "Seriously, a fake Bicky?". (Kenzo Tribouillard, AFP)

An ad published on Facebook aimed to publicise the Belgian hamburger brand, Bicky Burger, and depicting a man in a suit swinging his fist to violently hit a buxom blonde woman carrying a fast-food container as he exclaims: "Seriously, a fake Bicky?". (Kenzo Tribouillard, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Belgium's advertising regulator said on Wednesday it has clocked up hundreds of complaints over a viral hamburger ad showing a comic-book version of a man punching a woman for handing him the wrong sandwich.

Consumers and politicians called the online ad "sickening" and "irresponsible", saying it went directly against public campaigns denouncing domestic violence.

The ad, published on Facebook, aimed to publicise a Belgian hamburger brand, Bicky Burger. 

Its cartoon style borrowed from 1950s and 1960s American pop-art made famous by artist Roy Lichtenstein and by a panel from a 1965 comic showing Batman slapping his sidekick Robin that has been reworked into a long-running internet meme.

The Bicky Burger ad depicts a man in a suit swinging his fist to violently hit a buxom blonde woman carrying a fast-food container as he exclaims: "Seriously, a fake Bicky?"

The head of Belgium's regulatory Advertising Council, Sandrine Sepul, said the agency had received 300 complaints from the public in 24 hours.

She told AFP that a Dutch food company, Izico, commissioned the advertisement and her agency had transmitted the complaints to its counterpart in the Netherlands.

Izico was ordered to explain itself, she said, adding that possible punishment could be decided "in a few weeks".

Belgian media ran indignant reports on the controversy, which led to the ad being pulled from Facebook - but it was relayed thousands of times in individual social media posts.

Le Soir newspaper asked how such an advertising campaign could be created in 2019 when, in Belgium, "every 10 days a man kills his wife or his ex. And every day a number of women are humiliated, raped, beaten."

Two regional politicians in charge of gender equality for Brussels and for the Wallonia part of Belgium said they had also called on the country's Advertising Council to act.

One of them, Nawal Ben Hamou, said on her Facebook page she found the ad "sickening and totally irresponsible".

The other, Christie Morreale, echoed that in a tweet saying that "using violence towards women in an ad is irresponsible".

Read more on:    belgium  |  gender violence
NEXT ON NEWS24X

JUST IN | At least two killed outside synagogue in Germany

2019-10-09 13:43

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-08 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 