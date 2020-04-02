Pakistan overturns Briton's death sentence in US journalist Daniel Pearl's murder

Karachi
– A Pakistani court on Thursday overturned the death sentence for British-born
militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted in the 2002 killing of
American journalist Daniel Pearl.
Defence lawyer Khawja Naveed told
AFP his client's sentence had been reduced to seven years in prison.
Since Omar Sheikh had been in
prison since 2002, he was expected to be released, but the court had not yet
issued that order, Naveed added.
Prosecutors were not immediately
available for comment. Pakistani media reported that the verdict was handed
down by two judges in the Sindh High Court.
Naveed and local media said the
court also overturned the convictions of three other men in the case. They had
been convicted of abetting Omar and sentenced to life in prison. It was not
immediately clear when they might be released.
Pearl, 38, was the South Asia
bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in
January 2002 while researching a story about Islamist militants.
Wrong men convicted
A graphic video showing his
decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in the city nearly a month
later. Omar Sheikh was arrested in 2002 and sentenced to death by an
anti-terror court.
In January 2011, a report
released by the Pearl Project at Georgetown University following an
investigation into his death made chilling revelations, claiming that the wrong
men were convicted for Pearl's murder.
In 2014, a Pakistan
anti-terrorism court acquitted Qari Hashim, who had been arrested in the case
in 2005. The judge at the time said there was a lack of evidence in the case.
The investigation, led by Pearl's
friend and former Wall Street Journal colleague Asra Nomani and a Georgetown
University professor, claimed the reporter was murdered by Khalid Sheikh
Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the 11 September 2001 attacks, not Omar
Sheikh.
Mohammed – better known as KSM – was
arrested in Pakistan in 2003 and is being held in Guantanamo Bay. A US
psychologist who interviewed KSM said the prisoner had told him that he had
beheaded Pearl.
Pearl's brutal murder sparked
revulsion across the globe. Observers at the time said the killers were acting
out of revenge for Pakistan's support of the US-led war on the hardline Islamic
Taliban regime in Afghanistan and the Al-Qaeda terror network they harboured.
General Pervez Musharraf, who led
Pakistan in 2002, had reversed his country's backing of the Taliban and
provided the US military with logistical support, intelligence and air
corridors. He followed this up with a crackdown on Islamic militants in his own
country.
