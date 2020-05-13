Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

Hebron,
Palestinian Territories – Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager
during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health
ministry said, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel.
A health ministry spokesperson
told AFP that Zaid Qaysia, 15, was killed by a live bullet to the head fired by
Israeli troops in Al-Fawar refugee camp, near the flashpoint southern city of
Hebron.
A further four Palestinians were
wounded during clashes.
The Israeli military said troops
had entered the camp to make arrests and had been met with a "violent
riot" in which shots were heard and a soldier was lightly injured.
"Troops responded with riot
dispersal means and live fire.
"We are aware of a report
regarding a Palestinian casualty and a number of injured Palestinians," it
added.
Second death in West Bank clashes
Witnesses said the raid by Israeli
forces in the early hours had sparked clashes with residents.
It was the second death in
clashes in the West Bank in as many days.
On Tuesday, the Israeli army
suffered its first fatality of the year when a Palestinian stone-thrower killed
a soldier during a similar raid in the northern village of Yaabad.
Pompeo arrived in Israel on
Wednesday morning for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other
officials.
He is expected to discuss
Washington's support for Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank in a
move the United Nations says is a violation of international law.
Palestinian leaders have warned
it could trigger a surge of violence.