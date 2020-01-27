 

Palestinians say Abbas rejected Trump's bid to discuss peace plan

2020-01-27 16:43
Mahmud Abbas (File: AFP)

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas has rejected multiple approaches by Donald Trump to discuss the US president's upcoming proposal for peace with Israel, three officials said Monday.

The Trump administration reached out several times in recent months, including via third parties, but Abbas rejected the proposals, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"There will be no discussion with the Americans until they recognise the two-state solution," one senior official said, adding that Abbas had refused to engage with Washington over what the official called Trump's pro-Israel bias.

