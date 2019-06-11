 

Palestinians say medic shot in border clashes succumbs to wounds

2019-06-11 13:57
Palestinian demonstrators at the Israel-Gaza boundary in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11. (PHOTO: Reuters)

Palestinian demonstrators at the Israel-Gaza boundary in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11. (PHOTO: Reuters)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Palestinian medic has succumbed to his wounds a month after being shot during clashes along the Gaza border, Palestinian officials said.

Mohammed al-Jdaili, 36, died after being hit by Israeli fire, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent organisation said in a statement he had been hit in the face by a rubber-coated bullet "while performing his humanitarian duties" in northern Gaza on May 3.

Since the injury he had been receiving treatment in Hebron in the occupied West Bank, it said.

There was no reaction from the Israeli army.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa said the father of four was hurt while treating wounded people near the border fence in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Palestinians have been gathering along the heavily-guarded Israeli border fence since March 2018, demanding Israel end the crippling blockade of the strip.

The Jewish state accuses the strip's Islamist rulers Hamas of orchestrating the often-violent protests.

On the day Jdaili was hit two Israeli soldiers were injured by gunfire.

It sparked a two-day flare up, with hundreds of rockets fired from the strip towards Israel and dozens of targets struck by the Jewish state in response.

At least 294 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March 2018, the majority in the border clashes, according to an AFP toll.

Six Israelis have been killed.

According to the World Health Organisation three other Palestinian medics have been killed during the border protests.

In June 2018 22-year-old medic Razan Najjar died while working on the border. Her case grabbed global attention.

Read more on:    palestine  |  israel
NEXT ON NEWS24X

North Korean leader's brother was CIA informant - report

31 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Five players share jackpot 2019-06-10 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 