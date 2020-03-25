 

Panic buying in India | Paris health workers: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-03-25 06:14

Panic buying as India goes under total lockdown

New Delhi and Mumbai residents queue up outside stores to buy essentials, minutes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country's 1.3 billion people will go under "total lockdown" for 21 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

LIVE | Stop panic buying, there is no need to stockpile - SA govt

Coronavirus: Paris in solidarity with health workers

People in Paris applaud and light up their windows to salute the work of medical personnel in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Olympic delay brings 'mixed emotions' for athletes

Delaying the Olympics to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic brought about a mix of disappointment and understanding, relief and concern for athletes.

Bill De Blasio: New York is the 'epicentre' of national crisis

New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio warned on Tuesday the city was in a "battle" to stop the spread of the coronavirus. At a briefing in City Hall, the mayor said New York was "the epicentre of this crisis for this nation".

Icelanders jump into the ice for 'cold therapy' classes

Icelanders take a dip in the freezing water of a lake during wintertime as part of "cold therapy" classes. Exposure to cold is attracting more members of the public who believe that it helps combat stress, fatigue and chronic pain.

France organises financial aid for Africa as coronavirus threat looms

2020-03-25 06:14

