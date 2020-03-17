Paper money may be spreading the coronavirus

Authorities worldwide have raised concern over the possibility of banknotes spreading the coronavirus.

These concerns have led to the Federal Reserve in the US to "quarantine" banknotes received from China, which is where the outbreak started.

Iran has also heeded the call, and is discouraging the use of banknotes.

The Louvre in Paris has also stopped accepting banknotes, as a measure to stop any potential spread of the deadly virus.

The coronavirus could very well spread through the circulation of banknotes, authorities have said.

The virus has caused a near-global shutdown and sent the world into a frenzy, having battered the global economy.