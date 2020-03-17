 

Paper money may be spreading the coronavirus

2020-03-17 06:01
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Authorities worldwide have raised concern over the possibility of banknotes spreading the coronavirus.

These concerns have led to the Federal Reserve in the US to "quarantine" banknotes received from China, which is where the outbreak started. 

Iran has also heeded the call, and is discouraging the use of banknotes. 

The Louvre in Paris has also stopped accepting banknotes, as a measure to stop any potential spread of the deadly virus. 

The coronavirus could very well spread through the circulation of banknotes, authorities have said.

The virus has caused a near-global shutdown and sent the world into a frenzy, having battered the global economy. 

Read more on:    coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Stay at home': German president tells citizens

2 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Manenberg’s free night school giving Cape Flats residents a second chance
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:31 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:31 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-14 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 