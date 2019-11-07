Paris migrant camp evacuated | Brexit is a microwave meal, says Johnson: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Police evacuate people from migrant camp in Paris

Police evacuate people from migrant camp in Porte de la Chapelle, Paris after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe vowed to "take back control" of the country's migration flows.

Boris Johnson compares Brexit deal to microwave meal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has compared the Brexit deal to a microwave meal for the second time.

Two former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

Two former employees of Twitter and a third man from Saudi Arabia face U.S. charges of spying for the kingdom by digging up private user data and giving it to Saudi officials in exchange for payment, according to a complaint filed on Wednesday.

Rape accused Chinese superstar arrives at court

Film and TV star Yunxiang Gao arrives at Sydney's Downing Centre NSW District Court accused of multiple charges of rape and indecent assault following an incident at Sydney's Shangri-La Hotel in March 2018.

Sessions plans to run for his former Senate seat

The former attorney general Jeff Sessions plans to announce his run on Thursday for his former US Senate seat in Alabama.

