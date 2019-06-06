Parkland arrest | Trumps in Ireland: WATCH the top World news videos for today

Parkland massacre deputy arrested on 11 charges

A former deputy assigned to the Florida high school where 17 people were fatally shot will have to stay in jail for now on charges of child neglect and negligence for failing to intervene.

Eric and Donald Trump jnr pour pints at Irish pub

Two of Donald Trump's sons received an enthusiastic welcome to a rural Co Clare village during their father's first presidential visit to Ireland. Eric and Donald Junior arrived in Doonbeg shortly after 22:00 on Wednesday to cheers from locals.

Cardinal Pell arrives at court for his appeal

Former Cardinal George Pell arrives in cuffs for his appeal against his conviction for orally raping a choirboy and molesting another in 1996. He was found guilty in December of one charge of sexual penetration of a child under 16.

Official: Safety prioritised over abortion access

A Missouri health official says patient safety takes priority over access to abortion after a judge holds another hearing on a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood to allow the state's only abortion clinic to keep its licence.

Calgary couple found negligent in their son’s death sentenced to 32 months

The prosecution says it is disappointed but not surprised by the sentence for a Calgary couple found negligent in their son’s death. Jennifer and Jeromie Clark have been sentenced to 32 months in jail for the death of their 14-month-old son.

