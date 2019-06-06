 

Parkland arrest | Trumps in Ireland: WATCH the top World news videos for today

2019-06-06 06:11

Parkland massacre deputy arrested on 11 charges

A former deputy assigned to the Florida high school where 17 people were fatally shot will have to stay in jail for now on charges of child neglect and negligence for failing to intervene.

Eric and Donald Trump jnr pour pints at Irish pub

Two of Donald Trump's sons received an enthusiastic welcome to a rural Co Clare village during their father's first presidential visit to Ireland. Eric and Donald Junior arrived in Doonbeg shortly after 22:00 on Wednesday to cheers from locals.

Cardinal Pell arrives at court for his appeal

Former Cardinal George Pell arrives in cuffs for his appeal against his conviction for orally raping a choirboy and molesting another in 1996. He was found guilty in December of one charge of sexual penetration of a child under 16.

Official: Safety prioritised over abortion access

A Missouri health official says patient safety takes priority over access to abortion after a judge holds another hearing on a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood to allow the state's only abortion clinic to keep its licence.

Calgary couple found negligent in their son’s death sentenced to 32 months

The prosecution says it is disappointed but not surprised by the sentence for a Calgary couple found negligent in their son’s death. Jennifer and Jeromie Clark have been sentenced to 32 months in jail for the death of their 14-month-old son.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  uk  |  canada
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Darwin shooting suspect had parole tag, evaded police for an hour

17 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Daily Lotto player walks off with R520 000 jackpot 2019-06-05 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 