 

Parnas hints at revelations | Britons' flight home delayed: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-01-30 07:37

Lev Parnas: 'There's a lot you haven't heard yet'

One person watching US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial from the sidelines on Wednesday is Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who at the Capitol told reporters, "There's a lot of it that you haven't heard yet."

Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday

A planned flight to bring British nationals back to the UK from coronavirus-hit Wuhan will not take place on Thursday. The British government had anticipated flying around 200 UK citizens out of the country.

NSW Premier Berejiklian says bushfire victims care more about help than inquiry

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to media in Sydney about the bushfire inquiry which was announced on Thursday. The inquiry will be conducted over six-months by two experts, who will take submissions from the public.

Empty dam reservoir prompts water rationing for 100 000 Bulgarians

The western Bulgarian city of Pernik should have a plentiful supply of water from the nearby Studena dam. However, the reservoir there is practically empty, with most of the bed now lying exposed.

Facing the music: Northern Ireland looks to post-Brexit future

As Britain prepares to leave the EU, Northern Ireland violin-maker Martin McClean looks to the uncertainty that remains over the trading status of the province.

Read more on:    us  |  uk  |  china  |  australia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

White House bars Bolton book release over 'top secret' material

2020-01-29 22:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | White butterflies descending on Joburg has residents agog
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:48 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 07:44 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Wednesday's results 2020-01-29 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 