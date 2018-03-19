 

Pedestrian dies after being knocked by Uber self-driving car

2018-03-19 19:30
(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Arizona - Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said on Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Seargant Ronald Elcock says in an email that the accident happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Police said Uber is cooperating in the investigation.

Bloomberg reports that the company will stop the testing of its self-driving cars in Tempe, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

The company did not immediately respond to an email message sent Monday morning seeking comment.

