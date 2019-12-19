 

Pelosi cagey on Trump impeachment | Protester interrupts Trump rally: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-12-19 07:44

Pelosi throws impeachment into confusion

Minutes after the House impeached President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw the process into confusion by refusing to say when or whether she would send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial.

Trump: 'Get her out' as protester interrupts rally

President Donald Trump tells security to "get her out" as a protester interrupts his remarks at a Michigan rally.

US Coast Guard seizes cocaine worth millions

An estimated $312m worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean was offloaded on Wednesday in San Diego. The haul resulted from operations by US Coast Guard cutters between mid-October and early December.

Philippines political massacre court case: Images of relatives gathered in General Santos

Images of relatives of victims of the Philippines' worst political massacre, gathered in General Santos. They are closely monitoring as a Manila court is to hand down its verdict in the case which highlighted the nation's culture of impunity.

Police: teen steals plane, hits airport fence

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on Wednesday after authorities say she sneaked into a small plane at a central California airport and drove it into a chain-link fence.

Everything you need to know about US president Donald Trump's impeachment process: What's happened, who the players are, and what comes next

2019-12-19 06:36

