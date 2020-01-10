Pelosi plans to send impeachment articles to Senate next week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she intends to transmit articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate next week, ending a prolonged standoff with Republicans over terms of the president's trial.

"I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate," Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic caucus.

Pelosi, who accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of disregarding her calls for a "fair trial" including a commitment to allow witnesses to testify, said she will consult with Democrats next Tuesday "on how we proceed further."