Pelosi slams Trump | Bull gores California man: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Pelosi says Trump wants to make US 'white again'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump wants to add a citizenship question to next year's Census because he wants to "make America white again".

California man gored in neck during bull run in Spain

Jaime Alvarez, a 46-year-old from Santa Clara County, California, was in stable condition on Monday at a regional hospital in the Spanish city of Pamplona after he was run over and gored in the neck by a bull.

Donald Trump: Theresa May has 'made a mess' of Brexit

Donald Trump has dramatically escalated the transatlantic war of words over the leak of the British ambassador's advice describing his administration as "inept". In an explosive series of tweets, the US president accused Theresa May of making a "mess" of Brexit.

Boris Johnson 'prepared to be hated' as PM

Tory leadership candidate Boris Johnson says he is prepared for the vitriol that comes with being Prime Minister. Johnson was being quizzed alongside his rival Jeremy Hunt by Telegraph writers.

Bolton praises 'pressure campaign against Iran'

The US will not waver from its course of maximum pressure against Iran, White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday, as the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers appears unravelling with the Trump administration's pull-out.



