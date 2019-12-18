People protest for Trump impeachment | Calls for Boris Johnson to take responsibility over Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Hundreds rally for impeachment in Times Square

Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters gather in a rainy Times Square in New York, to chant and demonstrate against the US president the day before US lawmakers will take a historic and highly anticipated vote on impeaching Donald Trump.

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe calls on Boris Johnson to 'take responsibility'

The husband of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "take responsibility" and help get her home. Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016 and sentenced to five years in jail.

Vulnerable Democrats face heavy pressure for supporting impeachment

Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin and other House Democrats who captured Republican-held districts in 2018 have come under heavy pressure from some voters and conservative groups after supporting impeachment.

Pakistan's former military dictator Musharraf sentenced to death for treason

A Pakistan court sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death for treason. The former dictator was found guilty of charges related to his suspension of Pakistan's constitution and imposition of emergency rule in 2007.

Ex-Trump campaign aide gets 45 days in jail

A federal judge sentenced US President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chair Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation.