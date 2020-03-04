 

Pet dog infected with Covid-19, Hong Kong authorities confirm

2020-03-04 18:45
Business Insider

Business Insider

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong was confirmed to be infected with the disease, in a likely case of human-to-animal transmission, authorities said on Wednesday.

The canine, which belongs to a 60-year-old woman patient, had repeatedly tested "weak positive" for the new coronavirus since Friday, when it was quarantined at an animal centre.

The city's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said repeated tests suggest the dog - a pomeranian - has "a low-level of infection".

The AFCD said experts from universities and the World Organisation for Animal Health have unanimously agreed that "it is likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission".

The pomeranian has not shown any novel coronavirus symptoms the AFCD said.

Since last Friday, all pets of people in Hong Kong infected with the coronavirus are to be quarantined for 14 days. Two dogs are already in isolation.

The other dog in quarantine belongs to a second coronavirus patient that tested negative for the virus once and will be tested again before its release.

Authorities said it will continue to closely monitor the pomeranian and return it to its owner when it tests negative for the disease.

The financial hub has confirmed 102 cases of the new coronavirus in humans, with two deaths earlier this month.

Read more on:    hong kong  |  animals  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US launches airstrike against Taliban to defend Afghan forces

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Model loses job after inappropriately touching waitress
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:11 PM
Road name: N2 Nelson Mandela Boulevard Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:44 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player wins jackpot 2020-03-03 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 