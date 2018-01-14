 

Philippine volcano rumbles back to life, thousands evacuated

2018-01-14 21:06
Kanlaon volcano as it spews ash. (FILE, AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPINES INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEIMOLOGY)

Kanlaon volcano as it spews ash. (FILE, AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPINES INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEIMOLOGY)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Manila — The Philippines' most active volcano rumbled back to life Sunday with lava rising to its crater in a gentle eruption that has prompted authorities to evacuate thousands of villagers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned a "hazardous eruption" of Mount Mayon, located in Albay province in the northeastern Philippines, is possible within weeks or even days.

Renato Solidum, who heads the volcanology institute, said three steam-explosions at the volcano since Saturday have spewed ash into nearby villages and may have breached solidified lava at the crater and caused lava to start to flow out of the 2460 meter volcano.

"Lava has flowed out of the volcano's crater already but it's just starting. It's a non-explosive eruption," Solidum told The Associated Press. "We have to verify tomorrow if it will flow continuously."

Disaster-response officials said nearly 1 000 families have been moved to emergency shelters, including some from a permanent danger zone around Mayon, since the volcano started spewing steam and ash on Saturday.

A popular tourist attraction because of its near-perfect cone, Mayon lies in coconut-producing Albay province, about 340km southeast of Manila.

The volcano has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years, sometimes violently, endangering thousands of poor villagers who insist on living or farming in the danger zone.

Villagers living near the volcano, which last erupted four years ago, have erected huge white crosses at the entrance of their neighborhoods, hoping they will protect them from harm.

On May 7, 2013, the volcano suddenly spewed ash, killing five climbers, including three Germans, who had ventured near the summit despite warnings of possible danger.

Read more on:    philippines

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two dead in Peru after 7.3 magnitude quake - official

2018-01-14 19:53

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: EFF protest outside H&M, trash stores over 'racist advert'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 18:17 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Bishopscourt 16:02 PM
Road name: Rhodes Avenue

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 13 2018-01-13 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 