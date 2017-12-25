 

Philippines storm death toll climbs to 240, scores missing

2017-12-25 12:05
Philippines map. (iStock)

Philippines map. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Manila - The death toll from a storm that unleashed landslides and floods across the southern Philippines has climbed to 240 with scores of others still missing, officials said on Monday.

Tropical Storm Tembin on Friday struck the country's main southern island of Mindanao, which often escapes the 20 or so storms that batter the rest of the archipelago nation each year.

Civil defence officials said the number of confirmed deaths from Tembin on Mindanao's Zamboanga peninsula had risen to 78, while the death toll in Lanao del Sur province on the island went up to 27.

The storm killed 135 others in the northern section of the island, police said Monday, a figure that was unchanged from a day earlier.

Rescuers are still looking for 107 people in these three areas. Many were feared killed by mudslides and flash floods that buried or swept away hundreds of houses last weekend.

Civil defence officials said some 13 000 Mindanao families - at least 52 000 people - remained in evacuation camps on Christmas Day, many with few if any possessions left.

Tembin swept out into the South China Sea early Sunday, with weather forecasters warning it would hit southern Vietnam later on Monday.

Two other typhoons are known to have inflicted more deaths on Mindanao than Tembin, according to government records.

Typhoon Bopha left 1 900 people dead or missing mainly on Mindanao's eastern provinces in December 2012, while Typhoon Washi killed 1 080 people on Mindanao's north coast in December 2011.

The deadliest typhoon to hit the country is still Haiyan, which left more than 7 350 people dead or missing and destroyed entire towns in the central Philippines in November 2013.

Read more on:    philippines

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Jerusalem violence, rain put damper on Bethlehem Christmas

2017-12-25 11:08

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: A News24 Festive Season special - politicians 'sing' Last Christmas
 

WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs

We have picked some of our favourite Victoria's Secret holiday jams from the last couple of years.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
6 health lessons men can learn from women
What occupations are most likely to divorce?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Oudtshoorn 11:29 AM
Road name: N12

Cape Town 15:48 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 23 2017-12-23 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 