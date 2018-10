A US man has described a five-week-old kitten he rescued after finding it glued to a busy Oregon road as "the luckiest kitten in the world".

KPTV says Chuck Hawley came to the aid of the kitten, which had some sort of glue on its paws, neck and tail.



Veterinarian Jenny Bate says it's clear the glue was intentionally put on the kitten's paws.

She was able to remove the glue using mineral oil and the kitten should fully recover.

Hawley says it's incredible the kitten wasn't hit by a car.

He saw several vehicles swerve around it before he could rescue it.

Hawley tells KPTV he and his wife will adopt the kitten. They have named it Sticky.

Marion County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Baldridge says if Hawley files a crime report, his agency will investigate.

The kitten now has a Facebook page, Sticky the Kitty.

Here is a happy story: Meet Sticky the Kitty. She was found glued in the middle of a street unable to move Friday morning. Chuck Hawley rescued her, cleaned her up, named her Sticky and adopted her. This story has gone viral with just one decent act of kindness. pic.twitter.com/d5qFjdydbr — Stacie (@PegasusDreamer2) October 22, 2018

On Friday, Chuck Hawley found this kitten on the side of the road covered in glue in Silverton, Oregon. After being rescued, Sticky the kitten has now gone viral with her story. More photos: https://t.co/t1YMLaI5uZ pic.twitter.com/4A2SNG69tH — Michaela Román (@michaelaroman_) October 23, 2018

Heard about Sticky the Kitten? The kitten that was glued to the road then saved by the wonderful man Chuck Hawley. That was my brother in law. My sister's best friend started a gofindme page so they can pay for their vet bills. https://t.co/1K3Mk91Qvv Go support Skicky!! — Ronald Stephens Jr (@Mosis285) October 23, 2018

