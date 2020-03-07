 

PICS | Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapse traps 70 in China

2020-03-07 19:56
A man is helped by rescuers as he is pulled from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province on March 7, 2020. (STR, AFP)

A man is helped by rescuers as he is pulled from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province on March 7, 2020. (STR, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Around 70 people were trapped after the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China on Saturday evening, officials said.

At least 37 people have so far been rescued from the rubble of the Xinjia hotel in coastal Quanzhou city, the emergency management ministry said.

Footage circulating on microblogging platform Weibo showed rescue workers combing through the building's wreckage in the dark and reassuring a woman trapped under heavy debris as other wounded victims were carried into ambulances.

The hotel's facade appeared to have crumbled into the ground, exposing the building's steel frame, and a crowd had gathered around the area as the evening wore on.

Officials have yet to confirm whether anyone has died in the accident.

Fujian province authorities have sent around 150 rescue workers to the scene, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Representatives from Beijing are also en route to Quanzhou to assist in relief efforts, reported Xinhua news agency.

Quanzhou has recorded 47 cases of the COVID-19 infection and the hotel, which opened just two years ago, was recently repurposed to house people who had been in recent contact with confirmed patients, the People's Daily state newspaper reported.

China is no stranger to building collapses and deadly construction accidents, which are typically blamed on the country's rapid growth leading to corner-cutting by builders and the widespread flouting of safety rules.

At least 20 people died in 2016 when a series of crudely-constructed multi-storey buildings packed with migrant workers collapsed in the eastern city of Wenzhou.

Another 10 were killed last year in Shanghai after the collapse of a commercial building during renovations.

Quanzhou
Rescuers work in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province on March 7, 2020. (STR, AFP)
Quanzhou
A woman (on the back) is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province on March 7, 2020. (STR, AFP)
Read more on:    china  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter ask employees to stay away

2020-03-07 17:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Pants on fire: Man's power bank explodes in his pocket
Traffic Alerts
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 12 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 