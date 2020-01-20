Plane crash victims' families demand answers | Countries will respect Libya arms embargo, says Merkel: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Plane crash victims' families demand a full investigation

Families and friends of the victims of a downed Ukrainian airlines flight are demanding a full investigation into the crash. Speaking a Montreal memorial ceremony, they say they won't get closure until they know what happened to flight 752.

Countries involved in Libya to respect arms embargo: Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said countries with interests in the Libyan conflict had agreed that they should respect a much-violated arms embargo.

Two police officers killed in Hawaii shooting on Sunday

Two police officers were killed in a shooting on Sunday in the normally peaceful Honolulu, Hawaii's governor said in a statement.

Bushfire relief for small business is late and lacking detail - O'Connor

Brendan O'Connor says that Labor welcomes the government's announcement of a relief package for small business, but that it is already delayed, and that there is, as yet, no information on where people can find out information and begin the application.

'Sardines' movement in Bologna, Italy hopes to block far-right

Thousands of protesters gathered in Bologna in northern Italy ahead of a regional vote on Jan 26 as Salvini hopes to topple the Five-Star Movement.