Plane evacuated after prankster sends bomb scare via cell phones

Passengers were forced to evacuate a plane after someone shared an image of a suicide vest to every iPhone on board.

According to NBC 4 New York, the plane which was departing from New Jersey and set to land in Florida had to be turned around shortly after 150 passengers were sent into a frenzy following a hoax bomb scare.

The shared picture which was publicised using Apple’s AirDrop feature - which is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled - is still being investigated to find out who anonymously sent the illicit file, reported Metro.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the plane was moved to a remote area and passengers were deplaned and bussed to the terminal," said a Port Authority spokesman to NY Post.

After the luggage was removed from the plane to enable bomb-sniffing K-9 dogs to carry out the necessary security checks, the flight was deemed safe and ready for take-off.

Passengers reportedly filled the terminal building and tried to keep each other calm.

"We pull up to the gate and then we pull away and the captain comes and says there's been a security threat," eyewitness Thomas Desmond said.

"It's [nerve-wracking] when you see Port Authority police officers coming onto your plane and you just have no idea what's going on."

Sources: NBC 4 New York, NY post, Metro