A cafe in Tokyo hosts a meet up for owners of Aibo dogs, which are robotic versions of the animal.

The robotic dogs are called Aibo, and are manufactured by technology giant Sony. They were first prototyped way back in 1998. The product's website advertises each dog for about $2900 (Just under R48 000), and the dog comes with a ball and a charging station.