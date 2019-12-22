 

'Please help us' - Tesco halts Christmas card factory after China inmate message

2019-12-22 13:55
(Getty Images/iStock)

(Getty Images/iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Supermarket giant Tesco said Sunday it has stopped production at a factory in China after one of its Christmas cards was found to contain a cry for help from a prisoner who made it.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported that a girl in south London had opened a card last weekend to find a message inside claiming to be from inmates at Shanghai's Qingpu Prison.

"We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu Prison China," said the message, in a Tesco charity card featuring a kitten in a Santa hat.

"Forced to work against our will. Please help us and notify human rights organisation."

A spokeswoman for Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said it was "shocked" at the news and had "immediately halted production at the factory where these cards are produced".

"We would never allow prison labour in our supply chain," she said, adding that an investigation had now been launched.

She said the company had a "comprehensive auditing system in place".

"This supplier was independently audited as recently as last month and no evidence was found to suggest they had broken our rule banning the use of prison labour," she said.

"If evidence is found we will permanently de-list the supplier."

According to the Sunday Times, the note in the card - sold to raise money for charity - asked whoever received it to contact "Mr Peter Humphrey".

The girl's father searched for Humphrey online and discovered that he was a former journalist who had spent two years in Qingpu.

He got in touch with Humphrey, who contacted some other ex-prisoners, who confirmed that foreign inmates had been backing cards for Tesco.

Humphrey then wrote up the story for The Times.

Humphrey and his wife Yu Yingzeng, a naturalised US citizen, ran an investigative firm hired by pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Arrested in 2013 on suspicion of illegally obtaining private data, he confessed on Chinese state TV but later claimed he was forced to.

He and his wife were convicted in August 2014 and deported the following June.


Read more on:    tesco  |  uk  |  china
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A US woman told police she ran over a 14-year-old girl because she 'was a Mexican'

2019-12-22 12:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | ‘He had a good heart’ - family and friends pay tribute to ex gang leader Rashied Staggie
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three jackpot winners 2019-12-21 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 