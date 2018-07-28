 

Polar bear killed after attacking man on island off northern Norway

2018-07-28 21:27
Polar bear. (AP)

Polar bear. (AP)

Berlin — A polar bear has attacked and injured a man leading tourists off a cruise ship on an archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, Norwegian authorities say.

The Joint Rescue Coordination for Northern Norway tweeted on Saturday the incident occurred when the tourists landed on the most northern island of Svalbard.

It said the man was taken by helicopter to the town of Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen island and that he was in a stable condition.

No details were given on his identity or how the attack happened, but the rescue group tweeted that the polar bear was shot dead.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported the man was attacked while taking tourists on to the island and that he's a crew member of the "MS Bremen" that is operated by Germany's Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

