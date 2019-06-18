Police actions slammed | Abortion rights denied: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Phoenix couple wants officers fired over incident

A couple in Phoenix wants police officers fired over incident in which guns were pointed at them after an alleged shoplifting report.

Pelosi: Abortion restrictions 'really dangerous'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed a recent wave of abortion restrictions while speaking in Southern California on Monday, calling them "scary" and "dangerous". Pelosi was speaking on a health care panel at East Los Angeles College.

READ: Across US, women have unequal access to abortion

25cm knife removed from boy's face in Kansas

Doctors removed a 25cm knife that impaled a Kansas boy's face when he fell while playing. Eli Gregg's harrowing experience began late on Thursday evening when he was badly injured playing outside his home in Redfield.

Egypt's ousted president Morsi dies during trial

Mohamed Morsi, who was 67, had been in custody since he was ousted by the military in 2013 after mass protests.

READ: Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi dies after collapsing in court

Protesters glue themselves to street in Brisbane

Two climate change protesters glued themselves to a pedestrian crossing in Queen Street Brisbane, via a connecting pipe between them.The protest by a man and a woman has been disrupting traffic since 07:30.

