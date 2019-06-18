 

Police actions slammed | Abortion rights denied: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-06-18 07:04

Phoenix couple wants officers fired over incident

A couple in Phoenix wants police officers fired over incident in which guns were pointed at them after an alleged shoplifting report.

Pelosi: Abortion restrictions 'really dangerous'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed a recent wave of abortion restrictions while speaking in Southern California on Monday, calling them "scary" and "dangerous". Pelosi was speaking on a health care panel at East Los Angeles College.

READ: Across US, women have unequal access to abortion

25cm knife removed from boy's face in Kansas

Doctors removed a 25cm knife that impaled a Kansas boy's face when he fell while playing. Eli Gregg's harrowing experience began late on Thursday evening when he was badly injured playing outside his home in Redfield.

Egypt's ousted president Morsi dies during trial

Mohamed Morsi, who was 67, had been in custody since he was ousted by the military in 2013 after mass protests.

READ: Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi dies after collapsing in court

Protesters glue themselves to street in Brisbane

Two climate change protesters glued themselves to a pedestrian crossing in Queen Street Brisbane, via a connecting pipe between them.The protest by a man and a woman has been disrupting traffic since 07:30.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  egypt  |  australia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: 25cm knife removed from boy's face in Kansas

2019-06-18 07:04

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One winner takes it all tonight 2019-06-17 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Audit Senior / Bookkeeper to Trial Balance

Cape Town Southern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R15 000.00 - R21 000.00 Per Month

Sales Representative- Knysna

George - Knysna
George Employment Consultants
R15 000.00 Per Month Per Month

Key Accounts - IT

Bellville
Southern Shore Recruitment
R15 000.00 - R25 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 