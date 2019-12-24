 

Police sprinting champ nabs Spanish bag snatchers

2019-12-24 21:16
iStock

iStock

Two Spanish robbers who tried to flee on foot after snatching a bag containing $3 300 met with more than they bargained for when one of the police officers pursuing them turned out to be a record-holding sprinter.

The pair snatched the bag on Friday from a man who had just been to a bank in the southern Spanish city of Seville, the city's emergency services said on its official Twitter feed.

He quickly alerted the police, saying the bag snatchers had fled in a car.

After realising the police were on their tail, they abandoned the car and tried to run - but were quickly outpaced, Seville's ABC newspaper reported.

"The suspects, who had just stolen more than $3 300 in Seville, didn't know that one of the local police officers who was chasing them was a world-record-holding relay runner, and a Spanish champion with a European masters record for 400 metres," the emergency services tweeted.

"Running for 200-300 metres, I can do that" very quickly, the police officer told Antena3 television, giving his name only as Sergio.

And on collaring one of the crooks, Sergio could not resist telling him: "You've had a bit of bad luck, mate!"

Read more on:    spain
