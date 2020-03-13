 

Poll shows white evangelicals backing Trump ahead of election

2020-03-13 07:02
Donald Trump.

Donald Trump.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Evangelical white Christians in the United States are largely satisfied with President Donald Trump, according to a poll released Thursday.

The Pew Research Centre released a survey which said 76% of evangelical white Christians said they agreed with Trump on many or all issues, while 81% said Trump "fights for what I believe in."

The survey was conducted among 6,395 Americans, including about 1,000 white evangelicals.

Trump has become a staunch opponent of abortion as he seeks to rally evangelicals behind his re-election bid, while he has also appointed two conservative judges to the Supreme Court.

At an evangelical church in January, Trump told the delighted congregation "I really do believe we have God on our side" and promised "another monumental victory for faith and family, God and country, flag and freedom" in the election.

Any loss of evangelical support - especially in battleground states like Florida - could damage his chances of a second term.

Mixed reaction

The survey revealed more mixed reaction to Trump personally, with 61% describing him as morally upstanding and 69% describing him as honest.

On his character, 70% described him as self-centered, 49 percent described him as even-tempered and 83% said he was intelligent.


Read more on:    pew research centre  |  donald trump  |  america  |  us election
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump welcomes falling oil prices, says they're 'like a tax cut'

2020-03-12 21:58

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | South Africans in Italy: 'We’ve got ambulance sirens going off all the time'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Guguletu 06:44 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 06:42 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Just one winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-12 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 