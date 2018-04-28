 

Pope 'deeply moved' by death of British toddler Alfie Evans

2018-04-28 18:02
Pope Francis presides the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession at the Colosseum on Good Friday, on March 30, 2018 in Rome. (Filippo Montegorte/AFP)

Pope Francis presides the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession at the Colosseum on Good Friday, on March 30, 2018 in Rome. (Filippo Montegorte/AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Vatican City - Pope Francis said on Saturday he was "deeply moved" by the news that terminally-ill British toddler Alfie Evans had died after his parents lost a legal battle to seek medical help in Italy.

"I am deeply moved by the death of little Alfie. Today I pray especially for his parents, as God the Father receives him in his tender embrace," the pontiff wrote on his Twitter account.

Evans died on Saturday after doctors withdrew life support.

The parents had fought to take their son, who had a degenerative condition that caused irreversible brain damage, out of a hospital in Liverpool in northwest England to a clinic in Rome but lost a final court appeal on Wednesday.

Doctors had already removed life support on Monday after the parents lost a previous appeal to keep him alive.

Pope Francis intervened several times in the case that touched hearts around the world and prompted vigils in Italy and Poland.

Earlier this week the pontiff wrote on Twitter that he hoped the parents' "desire to seek new forms of treatment may be granted".

"The only master of life, from the beginning to its natural end, is God, and our duty is to do everything to protect life," he said.

Thomas Evans had also met with the pope in the Vatican last week and asked him to "save our son".

A bus passes balloons and posters left in support of British toddler Alfie Evans. (File: Oli Scarff/AFP)

Read more on:    uk  |  vatican

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man convicted of killing teen in 1980 gets 45-year sentence

2018-04-28 16:32

Inside News24

 
/News
Metro cop caught on camera in vicious fist fight
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, April 27 2018-04-27 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 